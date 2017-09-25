The trial is underway for the man who is charged with sexual assault against seven children

Thorough reference checks were never carried out when the 33-year-old man was employed in a kindergarten in Bergen. Now he is charged with sexual assault against seven children.

Monday, the trial started against a 33-year-old former kindergarten employee, who is charged with sexual abuse of seven minors in Bergen.

Following the new Straffeloven(Penalty law), which came into effect in autumn 2015, sexual intercourse with children under 14 years of age is considered rape. The man must also answer six cases of sexual act. His youngest victim is three years old. The man has admitted the action.

“We’re angry, sorry and we have weeped. I fear that more will come up, “says the head of the kindergarten to Bergens Tidende.

Ever since it came to our knowledge from the kindergarten, that the man was employed without a reference check, the police feared that the case could have a greater extent.

“We mean, small children are prone to abuse in a place where they obviously should feel completely safe,” said prosecutor, state lawyer Magne Kvamme Sylta.

The most serious penalty is 21 years of imprisonment.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today