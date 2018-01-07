Trond Giske retires as Deputy Leader of the Labour Party

Trond Giske steps down as the Deputy Leader of the Labour Party on a permanent basis. He also withdraws as a financial spokesperson, he writes in a post on Facebook.

– As the situation has become, I have together with my closest family decided that this must be on permanent basis. – I also make my place as chairman of the Labour Party’s financial fraction available, if this is according to the wishes of the parliamentary group, writes Giske in the post.

Labour leader, Jonas Gahr Støre, and party secretary, Kjersti Stenseng, have been informed of the decision, he goes on.

The strain has become too large

– The main reason why I do this is that it is impossible for me and the family to continue to withstand the pressure we have been subject to during the last couple of weeks. The strain has become too large, and it affects the ones I love the most and who have not chosen for a life in politics. It’s very hard for them to experience the picture drawn of me, day in and day out.

– The other reason is consideration to the Labour Party and the important work we have in front of us, Giske writes in the post, in which he also thanks for the support and care.

Will submit his version

– At the same time, I know how many people are dispaired that our work is paralyzed and that we do not get to work on politics. I hope my decision allows members and union representatives to again use the forces to build the society we have a passion for, he goes on.

Giske at the same time hopes that the decision will lead to a good handling of the warning cases against him.

– I look forward to provide my version of the cases. Being on sick leave has so far made it impossible to contribute to this. I will answer questions that are asked and respond to what I think is incorrect, writes Giske, who again apologizes for the things he has done that has caused others discomfort.

– I have not always been sufficiently aware of my own role in all situations, especially informal and private. I’m sorry about that.

Støre: Hopes for calm

– I have advised Giske to withdraw and therefore support the decision he has taken and respect it, says Støre in a press release on Sunday evening.

He will explain to the central comittee in the Labour Party why he thinks this was the correct decision on Monday.

– I hope it will provide calm around the further process, says Støre.

The Central Committee will hold its monthly meeting on Monday at the party office at Youngstorget in Oslo.

NTB attempted to contact the party secretary, Kjersti Stenseng, and Deputy Leader, Hadia Tajik, on Sunday. None of them want to comment on Giske’s resignation.

– I think that we let Jonas’s press release be enough said, says Tajik’s advisor, Edina Ringdal, in a text message to NTB.

