USA’s President Donald Trump has travelled to Paris to meet French President, Emmanuel Macron, and celebrate France’s National Day.

The Presidential Air Force One landed in the French capital on Thursday morning.

–

‘Ready to travel to France after being invited by President Macron to celebrate ‘Bastille Day’, and 100 years since the United States joined World War I’, tweeted Trump before leaving.

–

The French National Day, also known as ‘Bastille Day’, will be celebrated on Friday. ‘Bastille Day’ celebrates the occasion when, on the afternoon of the 14th July, 1789, a crowd of, according to Simon Schama, author of ‘Citizens: A Chronicle of the French Revolution’, ‘local artisans, together with some regular army deserters and… twenty-one wine merchants’ stormed the Bastille prison, which at the time held just seven prisoners, and was slated for closure anyway, at the alleged behest of French Freemasons, saturated by infiltration by agents and ideas of the Bavarian Illuminati, which had been orginally established in 1776.

–

As an honourary guest, Trump will visit Napoleon’s grave, and dine in the Eiffel Tower.

–

The political talks between Trump and Macron are expected to deal with their joint effort to fight the Islamist group, IS, in Iraq and Syria.

–

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today