Trump boasts of new times after tour of East Asia

After a two-week tour of Eastern Asia, Donald Trump returned home convinced that anyone who deals with the United States of America has understood that the rules have changed.

‘The fruit of our work is going to be amazing,’ said Trump during a press conference in the Philippines capital of Manila on Tuesday, his last before heading home to the United States.

Prior to departure, he also took time out for a couple of Twitter messages, saying that the United States needs to get fairer treatment from other countries.

‘The massive trade deficits are going down quickly’, wrote Trump, stating that his two-week trip to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam,and the Philippines, had been ‘hugely successful’.

According to Trump, he plans to come up with a ‘bigger statement’ about the trip when he returns to the White House later this week. He also said that he had made many good friends during the trip.

Among his ‘new friends’ is Philippine President, Rodrigo Duterte, whom Trump repeatedly praised during the visit on Monday.

Duterte is a controversial leader internationally because he has initiated a brutal operation against the country’s drug community, where security forces have been given free reign to kill suspected drug dealers and drug addicts. He has also said that he himself has killed a man.

Trump has repeatedly demanded a fairer treatment of the United States in global trading markets. The goal is to reduce the USA’s enormous trade deficit, and in several countries, he has used press conferences to criticise the host’s trade policy.

Among other things, he has criticised other countries’ subsidies of their own businesses, which he believes is an important reason why their merchandise becomes so affordable that they compete so well with the U.S.A.’s manufactured goods.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today