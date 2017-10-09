Trump can pave the way toward World War III

The head of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, Bob Corker, hit back against USA’s President, Donald Trump, and said Trump’s conduct could send the country hurtling toward World War IIl.

In an interview with The New York Times on Sunday night, the Republican told Trump not to govern the country as if it was a reality show. He thinks Trump is in danger of leading the country ‘on a road toward World War IIl’.

‘He worries me. He must worry about anyone who cares about our country,’ said Corker.

‘I know for sure that every day in the White House is about trying to reign him in,’ he continued, adding that almost all Republican senators share his concerns.

Corker, who has repeatedly criticised Trump and his administration, has announced that he will not be running for re-election in the middle of next year. On Sunday, Trump went hard to appeal to the party on Twitter.

‘Senator Bob Corker told me to support him for re-election in Tennessee. I said ‘no’, and he retired (said he couldn’t win without my support). He suggested Foreign Secretary, I said ‘no thanks’. He is largely responsible for the terrible Iran agreement’.

Corker was quick to answer.

‘It’s a pity that the White House has become a daycare centre for adults. Someone clearly missed his meds this morning’, he wrote on his own account. He thinks there is no truth to the Trump twist.

Bob Corker represents Tennessee, and has been a senator since 2007. He’s had an important role as leader of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee since 2015.

