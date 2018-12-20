Trump defends controversial Syria decision

The United States does not get anything back from being the ”Police Officer of the Middle East,” President Donald Trump says. He defends his decision to withdraw soldiers from Syria.

Trump sent shock waves both inside the US and among allied countries when he on Wednesday announced that he will withdraw all American soldiers from Syria. According to several media, even close allies were not informed of the decision in advance.

On Thursday, Trump went on the defence of the decision.

– Does the USA want to be the Policeman of the Middle East, getting NOTHING but spending precious lives and trillions of dollars protecting others who, in almost all cases, do not appreciate what we are doing? Do we want to be there forever? Time for others to finally fight….., the POTUS writes on Twitter.

The United States wants to keep its Air Force in Syria at least as long as it is US ground forces in the country, a spokesperson for the Pentagon informs. She does not want to say what happens to the Air Force when the ground forces are pulled out.

ISIL not destroyed

Several of the United States allies, including Norway, have warned that the withdrawal could harm the fight against ISIL. The same does USA’s closest allies on the ground.

– ISIL is not annihilated, says the Kurdish-dominated militia SDF, who believes the withdrawal of US troops will cause the ISIL to rebuild as a major threat in the region.

At the same time, several media have written that Syria and the country’s closest allies, who have long been against the United States having soldiers in the country, are rejoicing the decision.

Putin positive

Among them is Russian President Vladimir Putin, who on Thursday stated that he is in favour of Trump’s withdrawal plan. Russia, who is heavily present in Syria, has helped President Bashar al-Assad recapture most of Syria from rebels. They on Wednesday last week complained about the presence of the United States in the country.

Trump, being true to character, rejects the fact that there is any joy to perceive from rivals over the withdrawal.

….Russia, Iran, Syria & many others are not happy about the U.S. leaving, despite what the Fake News says, because now they will have to fight ISIS and others, who they hate, without us. I am building by far the most powerful military in the world. ISIS hits us they are doomed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

Rushed

US senators, among them several Central Republicans, have sent a letter to Trump asking him to change his mind.

– A withdrawal now will be a hasty and costly mistake, states among others the Republicans Lindsey Graham and Marco Rubio.

Since 2014, the Americans have led a broad military alliance against ISIL where Norway and a large number of other countries participate. In northern Syria, the United States has largely supported the SDF, which is dominated by the Kurdish YPG militia, which in their turn has ties to the prohibited Kurdish PKK in Turkey.

US’ Alliance with YPG has raised anger from their NATO Ally Turkey, which raises the militia as a terrorist group.

