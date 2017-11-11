Trump greets Putin in Vietnam

Russian and US Foreign Ministers held a brief meeting in Vietnam on Saturday morning.

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin greeted each other for a ‘family picture’.

Sergei Lavrov, and Rex Tillerson, met in Da Nang in connection with the APEC Summit now in progress. The two met at the Hotel Furama, reported the news agency Tass.

It was known in advance of the summit of countries in Asia, and the Pacific region, that the two foreign ministers were to meet while they were in Vietnam.

It also appeared that there could be a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, but this was rejected by the White House on Friday.

There was, nevertheless, time to exchange some words, and a handshake, when a group picture, the so-called family picture, was taken of participants at the summit.

Trump and Putin also agreed to making a joint statement on Syria according to Russian authorities.

The presidents’ promised to continue the fight against the extremist group, Islamic State (IS), but agreed that there is no military solution to the Syria conflict.

Both the United States, and Russia, have air forces in Syria. While Russia supports Syrian government forces, the United States support various rebel groups. Both major powers, however, participate in the fight against IS.

