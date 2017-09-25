Trump with new and expanded entry ban to the United States of America

President Donald Trump has signed a new entry ban to the United States that extends to travellers from eight countries.

The new restrictions are built upon the existing travel ban, which has been met with strong resistance in the legal system in the United States and led to a debate on security, immigration and discrimination.

According to The Washington Post, officials in the Trump Administration have stated that it is a goal that the new rules are both strict, and targeted. They have arrived at the same time as the previous ban expires.

The first restrictions applied to visas for travellers from six Muslim countries.

This, the third version of the entry ban imposed by the Trump Administration, includes residents from North Korea, Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen. Sudan has been removed from the list.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today