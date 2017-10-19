Trump nominated new US ambassador to Norway

On Thursday, the US President, Donald Trump, nominated Admiral Kenneth Braithwaite as the new US ambassador to Norway. Kenneth Braithwaite was Donald Trump’s first choice as new ambassador to Norway.

Braithwaite is currently working as vice president of Vizient, a healthcare company. He is an admiral in the American navy and has 27 years of experience from the defense.

After completing his job as deputy director in the US Navy in 2011, he went to Pakistan to work as a director of strategic communications at the US Embassy there. In the past, Braithwaite has also been sent as an officer for the United States defense to Iraq.

Braithwaite will take over the job as ambassador to Norway after Sam Heins.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today