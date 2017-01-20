Trump promises to unify the American people

Donald Trump promised to gather the American people in unity, the day before he becomes the new U.S. president.

‘We are going to unite the country’, said Trump to thousands of people who had showed up at the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday evening, where a concert was held as part of the program before Friday’s inauguration.

‘What we have done is so special. They talk about it all over the world’, said Trump, and he promised to make the U.S.A. ‘better than ever’, playing on the election campaign slogan, which said Trump would ‘Make America great again.’

The incoming president described himself as a messenger for the American people who want change.

At Lincoln Memorial, among others who were playing at the inauguration concert, were country singer Toby Keith, the rock band, 3 Doors Down,and actor Jon Voight.

Thursday’s program concluded with a reception and dinner, before Trump stayed overnight in the presidential guest residence, across the street from the White House.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today