Trump: Pure evil behind Las Vegas massacre

President Donald Trump describes the Las Vegas massacre as pure evil and asks people to stand together.

“This was an act of pure evil. Federal authorities are now working closely with local authorities to assist in the investigation, Trump said in a live broadcast just before 17 o’clock Norwegian time.

Trump addressed a big thank you to the police and all emergency services in Las Vegas in his speech, and announced that he himself wants to visit the city on Wednesday.

– We pray for you and we are here for you. We prayto God to help you get through this dark time. The Bible says that the Lord is near to those who suffer. We seek comfort in these words, Trump said.

At least 58 people were killed and 515 injured when a 64-year-old man opened fire from a hotel window onto the audience at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Trump commented earlier on Monday what is referred to as the worst shooting massacre in US history in a Twitter message.

– My warmest condolences and compassion to the victims and families of the cruel Las Vegas shooting. May God bless you, he wrote.

