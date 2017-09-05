Trump scraps migrant amnesty for 800,000 young people

President Donald Trump discontinues the scheme that has allowed 800,000 young immigrants to work and study legally in the United States, states Justice Minister Jeff Sessions.

Several media outlets reported on Monday that President Donald Trump would revoke the program. This has led to several protests and demonstrations.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday that Congress must be prepared to wind up the DACA program for young migrants.

Later on Tuesday morning, the Session Decision was confirmed.

“The US government will end the program that has allowed young immigrants to be transported illegally to the country as children, to remain in the country,” said Sessions.

DACA stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and became a presidential order from former President Barack Obama in 2012. This means that Trump can stop the program with the stroke of a pen and do not have to go through Congress.

Opposition to immigration was one of the reasons why Trump won the election, and in the election campaign he promised to discontinue DACA.

The DACA program allows children who were illegally admitted to the United States before they were 16 years old, to have a two-year renewable work permit or to study at universities. The program has protected nearly 800,000 from being deported from the country.

Tuesday’s decision implies that no-one can apply for renewal of his work permits through the program, and the decision also puts an end to new applicants.

The DACA will not be terminated immediately, but gradually decrease as users’ current permissions expire naturally. This means that the program can last until 2019.

