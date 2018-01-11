Trump and Solberg reject rumours of war

Donald Trump and Erna Solberg both rejected the war rumours made by the US Naval Inspector to soldiers at Værnes in December.

The two heads of state held a joint press conference in the White House on Wednesday night. One of the questions concerned General Robert Neller’s statement to US forces that war was fermenting.

‘No I don’t think so. I believe, because of our strength, that we will have peace through strength. I think we will have a long period of peace. I hope we do,’ said Trump.

The president stated that the US military’s weaponry is a means of keeping peace, despite ‘trouble’ with North Korea.

He also added that the talks between North and South Korea had ‘good energy’.

Prime Minister Solberg agreed with Trump, and pointed out that the 300 US soldiers in Trondheim are stationed there as a deterrent strategy, precisely to ensure that it doesn’t end in war in the future.

