Trump steps up the war against the media

Donald Trump will be the first president boycotting the traditional correspondent dinner at the White House since Richard Nixon in 1972.

– I’m not going to attend the correspondent dinner this year. Request all well and have a brilliant evening, wrote Trump on Twitter Saturday.

Trump violates a tradition that started in 1921, when the White House Correspondent Association began to invite the US president to the annual dinner.

The last time a president missed the cheerful session, was in 1981. Ronald Reagan had been wounded in an assassination attempt a few weeks earlier, but called in with friendly comments during dinner.

Richard Nixon, who detested the media dropped the annual event in 1972.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today