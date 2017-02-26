Trump steps up the war against the media

Donald Trump will be the first president boycotting the traditional correspondent dinner at the White House since Richard Nixon in 1972.
– I’m not going to attend the correspondent dinner this year. Request all well and have a brilliant evening, wrote Trump on Twitter Saturday.
Trump violates a tradition that started in 1921, when the White House Correspondent Association began to invite the US president to the annual dinner.
The last time a president missed the cheerful session, was in 1981. Ronald Reagan had been wounded in an assassination attempt a few weeks earlier, but called in with friendly comments during dinner.
Richard Nixon, who detested the media dropped the annual event in 1972.
Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today
