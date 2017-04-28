Trump surprised at how hard the presidential job is

US President Donald Trump is surprised by how difficult his new job is. In an interview with Reuter’s news agency, Trump reflected on his first 100 days as president.

‘I loved the life I had before. I had so many things going on. This adds up to more work than before. I thought it would be easier’, he said.

Missing driving a car

Trump, whose celebrity has been a big part of his life, says he is used to having little privacy, but says he is surprised at how little he now has.

He still thinks it seems a bit unusual to be protected by Secret Service 24 hours a day, with the restrictions that brings with it.

‘You really live in your own bubble, because you have this massive protection. So you can’t go anywhere’.

When Trump leaves the White House, it is usually in a limousine or SUV. He says he misses sitting behind the wheel himself.

‘I like to drive. I can’t drive anymore,’ said the president.

In Trump’s 42-minute interview with Reuters, he also reflected on some of the major geopolitical challenges facing the United States.

He doesn’t rule out that the conflict about their nuclear weapons program with North Korea could escalate sharply.

‘There is certainly a chance that we may end up having a big, big conflict with North Korea,’ he said, but added that he still wants a diplomatic solution to the issue.

Trump said he hopes that North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un is ‘rational’.

‘He is 27 years old. When he is 27 years old, his father dies and he takes over a regime. Say what you want, but it’s not easy, especially not at his age’, said the president.

‘In terms of whether he is rational or not, I don’t know. I hope he is rational’, he said.

President Trump is very pleased with the relationship he has built since being received by China’s President, Xi Jinping, and has since declined new telephone conversations with Taiwan’s President, Tsai Ing-wen, as China took the previous phone call very badly.

‘My problem is that I have established a very good relationship with President Xi. I really feel he is doing everything he can to help us with a big situation, so I do not want to cause any problems for him now,’ said Trump.

Regarding the fight against IS and other militant Islamists, he is sure of victory.

‘There will be an end, and there must be humiliation for IS,’ he said.

