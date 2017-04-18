Trump wants to change the rules for work visas

President Donald Trump will Tuesday sign a presidential order which in time will change the rules for work visas for highly educated foreign workers.

Visas of this type are used by many IT professionals from India.

It is believed that Trump assumes that various ministries now will propose changes to the visa program. The objective is that the American workforce will benefit, but no immediate changes are expected.

Critics fear that there are not sufficient competent American labourers for these jobs, and that the regulatory changes might make companies moving activities abroad.

This includes the CEO of the Indian IT organization Nasscom, R. Chandrashekhar.

– These jobs will either not be filled, or they move abroad. Neither option is good for America, he said.

Annually 85,000 people get temporary employment in the United States with work visas that last for a maximum of six years. Several thousand of these jobs go to Indian IT experts.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today