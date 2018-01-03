Trump will hand out media prizes

USA’s President, Donald Trump, will hand out so-called ‘fake news awards’ on Monday for dishonest, plain bad,and corrupt journalism.

‘I will announce the year’s most unusual, and corrupt media prizes on Monday at 17.00. The criterion will include dishonest, and bad journalism. There will be different categories among the fake news media. Follow !, Trump half joked on Tuesday evening.

Trump is a diligent user of the ‘fake new’ tag for news he doesn’t like. Among other things, he called the media coverage of the numbers in attendance during his inauguration ceremony last January ‘fake news’.

He used the same label for media who believe he failed when he did not immediately condemn violence by white nationalists in Charlottesville. Trump has also called the media coverage of Russia’s alleged interference in last year’s presidential election ‘fake news’.

Whether the fact that much mainstream media coverage is indeed fiction will be discussed at the awards ceremony wasn’t specified in Trump’s statement.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today