Trump willing to meet Kim Jong-un

President Donald Trump says he is willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un “under the right circumstances.”

– If it’s expedient for me to meet him, I’ll certainly do that, Trump said in an interview with Bloomberg News Monday.

Trump administration has previously said that they want to get into a dialogue with the regime in North Korea to get a solution to the festering situation between the two countries. Meanwhile, Trump said that he will not hesitate to go to the military attack on North Korea unless the country stops to threaten the United States.

The regime in Pyongyang has recently conducted a series of missile tests and come with threats to both the United States and South Korea.

