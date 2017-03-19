The Trump administration will build a nine-meter high wall that is aesthetically beautiful to look at from the north, and that will take over an hour to get through.

The details of the wall that Trump has promised to be built on the U.S. border with Mexico had contract announcements published on the government website late on Friday.

One of contractors wanted a massive concrete wall, while the other proposed a transparent construction. Both require that the wall is driven a minimum of 1.8 meters into the ground, and includes ports of 7.5 and 15 meters high respectively for pedestrians and vehicles.

The wall must be built so that it takes at least an hour to break through it with sledgehammers, chisel or other handheld tools.

The government will give a contract based on a nine-meter wide tryout wall being built in San Diego.

The Ministry of Domestic Security and Homeland Security, will oversee the project, and eventually patrol and maintain the wall.

The deadline for the contracts is set for the 29th of March.

In recent days, Trump has boasted that construction of the wall is ahead of schedule, but it is not known whether anyone has applied yet for the contracts that have been announced.

The new draft budget for the border wall has been $1.4 billion already for this year, in addition to new grants in 2018.

