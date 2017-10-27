Trump’s Mexico-wall ready for trial

Prototypes for President Donald Trump’s proposed wall on the border of Mexico is completed and ready for trial, states the US government.

The wall sections will now be tested by workers with pegs, torches, chopper and battery powered tools to check if they are strong enough to maintain the US-Mexico border.

“The trial will last for up to two months and may indicate that officials conclude that parts can be merged to create an efficient wall, “said Ronald Vitiello, who is one of the chiefs of the US Customs and Border Guard.

The result of the test will be decisive for the future of the wall, which has not yet been funded by the Congress.

The test will not start until at least about a month because the concrete is still not completely dry.

The United States has at present a 1,134 kilometre long fence on the 3.134 kilometre long border between the two countries. This summer, the government chose six companies to build models to give a pointer to what could become a future wall.

Each model stands about 9 feet apart a few steps from a fence separating San Diego from the United States from Tijuana, Mexico.

The contractors received between $ 300,000 and $ 500,000 for each model and had a month to build them.

