The tunnel queue on E6 in Oslo is soon at an end – but two other tunnels will be closed

On April 29 both lanes of Brynstunnelen are reopened for traffic on E6 in Oslo .

A large bottleneck therefore disappears on the Norwegian main road network. One of two lanes in the Bryn tunnel on the E6 has been closed for a year to meet EU safety regulations.

The reduced capacity has led to long queues on the main highway through Oslo.

– It has gone quite well, all things considered, but it has been a major strain on commuters and transport. We are very happy to be finished, Project Manager in the Norwegian Public Roads Administration, Hilde Ulvik, states.

All major tunnels in Oslo are going through a comprehensive upgrade.

Two other tunnels are being closed

Already this summer, the Ekeberg tunnel and Svartdal tunnel will go through similar upgrades.

The two tunnels connect the E6 and E18 highways east of the centre of Oslo.

The Svartdal tunnel will be completely closed in the eastern direction in week 27 through 32. In the Ekeberg tunnel, eastbound lanes will close in week 28 through 30, but there will still be two-way traffic. Next summer the situation will be reversed for the other lanes.

Outside these periods, this upgrade will not be so comprehensive – The tunnels will be open for daytime traffic on weekdays until the upgrades are completed, which according to plan will be in the summer of 2019.

Next year, the Road Administration will also tackle the Festnings-tunnel and the Vålerenga tunnel.

Exposed in downtown Oslo

The last two tunnel upgrades in the capital are postponed. This involves the Hammersborg tunnel and the Vaterland tunnel on Ring 1 in the city centre.

– That’s because they go under the governmental quarter, which needs to be rebuilt. Therefore it’s prudent to co-ordinate so that we do not have to close the tunnels twice, Hilde Ulvik explains.

Source: vg.no / Norway Today