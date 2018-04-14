Turban Day for ninth year in a row

Turban Day hits Oslo for the ninth consecutive year.

On this annual day there are around 2,500 turbans shared free of charge. Last year, Oslo received its officially voted in turban.

“The turbans linked to this day not only help make our city more colourful, but they also create ties between different cultures and people in a time of increased polarisation within the public debate,” said initiator, Sumeet Singh.

The first hundred who come to Turban Day will each get their Oslo turban, designed by Susanne Holzweiler.The “Oslo Paisley” turban has collected details from,among other things, the City Hall Clock, St. Hallvard,Holmenkollen and the colours of the Oslo ‘Bunad’.

The Turban Day also extends to Oslo Airport at Gardermoen, where all tourists can get their own turban.And if you have a turban, you can travel for free with the Flytoget Airport Express train.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today