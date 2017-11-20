Turkey requires a thorough examination of NATO exercise in Stavanger

Turkish authorities require a review of the lines of commands during a NATO exercise in Stavanger ,where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was presented as an enemy.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has stated that it was a hired civilian who was to blame for the mistake.

However, this explanation is not good enough for the government in Turkey, who has been a member of NATO since 1952.

– Is not there no line of command ? Does not this civilian person have a superior, asked Turkey’s EU Minister Ömer Celik on Sunday, according to the newspaper Hürriyet.

Celik commented on the matter during a security conference in Halifax, Canada. The EU minister believes that a review of the commando lines during the NATO exercise in Jåttå in Stavanger must be conducted.

In addition, Celik claims that the event in Stavanger is reminiscent of the methods used by followers of the pastor Fatullah Gülen, accused of having been behind the coup attempt in Turkey last year.

Both NATO and Norway have apologised for the incident in Stavanger, and Stoltenberg has assured them that an investigation is already under way. Celik says Turkey will closely monitor the investigation.

Both Erdogan and Turkey’s founding father, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, were presented as enemies in messages on a intra-network that was used during the exercise at Jåttå.

