Turkish diplomat granted asylum in Norway will sue Turkey

A Turkish diplomat who has been granted asylum in Norway after the attempted coup last year, will take his case to the Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.

‘I will take this matter to the European Court of Human Rights, because a group of people ruined my life and my career’, said the diplomat to NRK news.

On Wednesday, it became public knowledge that a diplomat and several Turkish NATO officers had been granted asylum in Norway after the attempted coup last year.

The diplomat said that he may never return to his country, and that this will have major financial consequences for him.

The diplomat’s Norwegian lawyer, Kjell T. Dahl, told NRK news that the matter will be brought before the local courts in Turkey. If they can’t reach a decision there, it will be taken to the Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg,’ said Dahl.

‘That is what he wants, because he actually suffered a fair amount of loss from the situation that he has been through’, said Dahl.

The Turkish Embassy in Oslo wrote in an email to NTB news agency that it is regrettable and unacceptable that an allied country supports the efforts of individuals who were called back to their government functions after the attempted coup on July the 15th last year.

They wrote that these people chose to exploit political, social and economic opportunities in host countries, rather than return to Turkey.

