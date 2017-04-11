Turkish internal strife spreads to Drammen

The internal strife in Turkey affects the community in Norway . Prior mayor of Drammen , Lise Christoffersen (Labour) is to raise the matter in the European Council.

The Parliamentary Representative has received inquiries regarding the conflict that is affecting the Turkish community in Norway. She will give a speak on the matter during the spring session of Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, specifically on April 24th, according to Drammen Tidende.

– Children who previously played together, do not play together anymore, she says.

Christoffersen, who has worked to build bridges between the different groups in Drammen, says she fears that the multicultural community is in jeopardy.

– It is no coincidence that there are little ethnic conflicts in Norway number two cities. The more desperate the conflict in Turkey becomes it is now spreading to our community, so we also see that it happens in other countries, says Christoffersen.

– My dream for Drammen is that we can show the world that it is possible to live together peacefully, despite of earlier conflicts, based on trust and respect, she continues.

Several media have reported threats and harassment in the Turkish community in Norway as a result of the current situation.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused the Turkish scholar Fethullah Gülen of being behind the coup attempt and has resorted to mass arrests of his alleged supporters.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today