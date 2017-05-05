Tusk: Norway should be a climate example for the United States

Norway is a climate example according to Tusk

Norway is a good example for our American friends that one can offer oil and gas while also focusing on renewable energy, says EU President Donald Tusk.

-There are many ways a country can contribute to solving climate challenges. Norway is a good example of how one can be a potent provider of oil and gas, while also focusing on renewable energy. They should be an encouraging example for our American friends, says EU president.

He held a joint press conference with Prime Minister Erna Solberg (Conservatives) after she visited him in Brussels on Thursday. They say that they had a good meeting, and that the relationship between Norway and the EU has only grown stronger over the past 25 years.

– Therefore, it is important that we continue cooperation to resolve global challenges, such as climate issue. Norway will meet its targets under the Paris agreement together with EU, says Solberg.

