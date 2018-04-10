Twelve infected with unknown stomach virus at a hospital in Tromsø

Twelve people have been infected with an unknown stomach virus at the University Hospital of North Norway (UNN) in Tromsø.

The virus broke out in the neuropathy, skin and rheumatology department at the hospital in Tromsø confirmed communication advisor at UNN, Jan Fredrik Frantzen, to iTromsø news.

“We currently do not know which virus it is, but the symptoms are a loose stomach and vomiting,” he said.

‘’The first outbreak was on Thursday last week, and a total of twelve people became ill, with one-half being patients and the rest staff at the department.

Frantzen said that no new patients will be taken into the department before the outbreak is over.

“The virus is very contagious and therefore the patients have limited visits with only close relatives,” he said.

