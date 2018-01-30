Twelve people wanted by PST for Islamic State (IS) affiliation

The Police Security Service (PST) wants to locate 12 people whose whereabouts are unknown after the IS caliphate has fallen.

Senior Advisor, Martin Bernsen of the PST confirmed to VG newspaper that twelve people are currently under arrest in absentia. According to the newspaper, half of these women are.

‘These are people who have travelled from Norway at different times to join ISIL and settle in the ‘caliphate’. They are also people who have been there for a long time and,in many cases, have had children there’, said Bernsen. ISIL is the term the security service use for the extremist group ‘Islamic State’ (IS).

Bernsen said that there is a lot of uncertainty about where these people are.

‘The concern is that they should come to Europe, or Norway. Therefore, we have established cooperation with other European countries in the form of a center in the Netherlands where information is exchanged’, said the senior advisor.

IS has had a large number of defeats on the battlefields in Iraq and Syria in recent months.

The group has lost the metropolis of Mosul in Iraq, and the ‘IS capital’, Raqqa in Syria.

