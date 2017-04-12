Twelve year-old died after skiing accident at Sjusjøen

A twelve year old girl who was injured in an alpine accident at Sjusjøen Tuesday, died in hospital.

The girl was taken to Ullevaal Hospital in Oslo. The hospital Tuesday night announced that she had died, according to the police.

– The girl was skiing with a friend. She was following her friend, so the other girl didn’t realize before after the event took place.

It is not a very steep slope, but you do gain momentum. What caused of the incident, we do not know, but she did hit a tree, Superintendent Tor Strandvik at Ringsaker sheriff’s office said.

Took time before help was available

The superintendent says that there were no witnesses to the incident. The girls are from Romerike and was on Easter holidas when the tragic accident occurred in the alpine skiing centre at Sjusjøen Tuesday morning. The Police were alerted just after twelve p.m.

– The girl who was in front, skied back up to find her friend. She thenwent back down to call for help. It’s hard to say how long it took before help arrived, but it could easily have been 20-25 minutes before ski patrols and Red Cross crews got there to start treatment, Strandvik states.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was performed on site, before transportation to Ullevål hospital.

Police has been in contact with the next of kin.

– We’re investigating this as an accident and are therefore investigating it as such. Nobody has seen the factual incident, Strandvik says.

This is the second fatal accident in Norwegian skiing resorts this Easter. Monday a young man in his twenties died using a snowboard accident at Hemsedal.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today