Twice as many bicycles in winter

During the winter season seven years ago only 1.1 percent of people used bikes as a transportation method. Four years later, the proportion was 2.1 per cent, and Cyclists Association believe there has been a continued increase.

Throughout the year, the proportion of motorists who cycle is at 5 percent.

Communications worker Roar Lokken in Cyclists Association says to NRK news that cycling on snow and ice is becoming more common, because its now been made more possible for the greater extent and the sale of studded tires has increased.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today