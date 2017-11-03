The Twitter account of President Donald Trump disappeared for eleven minutes before reappearing. An employee at Twitter, who was on his last working day, was behind the account disabling.

Just before 19.00 local time on Thursday, Trump’s Twitter account was unavailable. Those attempting to read the President’s tweets were notified that his account didn’t exist. Eleven minutes later, the account was up again.

Twitter explained that ‘human error’ had led to the account disablement.

‘We will continue to investigate, and take action to prevent this from happening again’, tweeted the microblogging service.

Later, Twitter confirmed that an employee at the customer service department caused the shut-down on their last working day.

‘We are conducting a full internal review,’ said the company.

In his first year as president, Donald Trump hasn’t shied away from Twitter to put his opinions across. The 71 year old has, in total, tweeted over 36,000 times, and currently has 41.7 million followers.

