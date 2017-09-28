Twitter is testing double sized messages

Twitter is conducting a test project, where it is going to be possible to write 280 characters as Twitter messages, instead of the 140-character limit as of now.

The project is Twitter’s last attempt to increase the activity and number of users on the social media.

In a statement Tuesday, the company writes that the change is done as a result of the fact that many users have been very frustrated due to the limitation.

The longer messages must first be tested on a small group of users before the company decides if the changes are to be introduced generally.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today