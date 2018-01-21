Two arrested after man robbed on Oslo bus

A man was beaten and robbed by three perpetrators on Saturday night on a bus at Grorud in Oslo.

The police were reported of the robbery just after 03.00.

’An employee at a gas station reported it to us. The victim got off the bus at the gas station, covered in blood’, said operations manager, Vidar Pedersen of Oslo police district to NTB news.

Several police patrols arrived at the scene, and an ambulance was called to drive the man to the hospital emergency room.

‘He was deprived of his phone, jacket, and several items. This happened inside the bus, and he jumped off’, said Pedersen.

Shortly afterward, two men were arrested nearby, suspected of the robbery.The stolen goods were also found.

‘These two are going to trial. In addition, we are looking for a named third party’, said the operations manager.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today