Two arrested after petrol station robbery in Enebakk

Two men are arrested after a petrol station was robbed of tobacco products at Flateby in Enebakk in Akershus on Tuesday night.

The perpetrator threatened an employee with an item he held in his hand and disappeared from the place on foot after taking tobacco products, the police in Follo said on Twitter. Another person stood outside the locale when the robbery occurred.

Just after midnight two men fitting the description the police went out with were arrested. Operations leader Magnar Tinjar also reveals to NTB that the stolen goods have been found.

It will be questioning of the on men Wednesday, and the case will be followed up further.

The employee, who was alone at work, was not physically injured during the robbery.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today