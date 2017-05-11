Two British men involved in helicopter crash outside Bergen

Helicopter crash near Sandviken in Bergen involved two British

According to NRK news, two of the three men rescued from the water after the helicopter crash in Sandviken in Bergen are British.

The nationality of the third-person is unknown. Haukeland University Hospital said that one of the three men is seriously injured. Two men, aged 53 and 62, are also injured, though not seriously.

‘There were only three people in the helicopter when it crashed into the sea taking of from the yacht, Bacarella, at half past nine on Wednesday.

That includes the pilot and two others, Emergency Rescue Leader, Jan R. Lillebø, at Hovedredningssentralen (The Central Rescue Center) of southern Norway said on Wednesday evening.

