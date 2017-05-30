Two critically injured in accident in Sogn og Fjordane

Two critically injured in accident near Førde in Sogn og Fjordane

Five people were injured when a van and a passenger car collided on highway 5 at Erdal in Førde in Sunnfjord on Tuesday morning. Two critically injured, one flown to Tronheim.

– Two of them are critically injured, says police efforts leader Gunnar Englund to the local newspaper Firda.

A man at the end of his teens was flown by helicopter to St. Olav’s hospital in Trondheim after the accident. He was sent to Trondheim because of poor flying conditions on the way to Bergen. The four others are admitted to Førde Central Hospital.

One trapped in the car

– A man was trapped after the accident, but is freed. Initially everyone is sent to the hospital in Førde, which is only ten minutes away, says Olaug Holme, head of the police in Sogn og Fjordane, to NTB on Tuesday morning.

– The Public Roads Administration’s accident group and crime technicians from the police are going to investigate the accident site, says the Operations Manager.

