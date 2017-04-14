Two Danish men seriously injured on Jotunheimen mountain range

On Thursday, two Danish men were rescued from a glacier after a climbing accident at 1,900 meters altitude at Stygghø near Spiterstulen in the Jotunheimen mountains. Both men sustained serious injuries.

Inland Police confirmed on Thursday night that the accident involved two Danish citizens who were both hospitalised with serious injuries. St.Olav’s Hospital in Trondheim reported that a 22 year old man had been admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit after the accident. His injuries were described as ‘very serious’, and his condition was critical.

The two were brought down the mountain by a mountain rescue team and taken to hospital by air ambulance. The rescue operation was

implemented on Thursday at 16.00.

