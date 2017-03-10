Two dead in protests against the impeachment of South Korean President

Two people, who were probably supporters of the South Korean President Park Geun-hye, are dead after demonstrations that broke out in Seoul when the impeachment was announced.

The Constitutional Court’s decision on Friday morning caused a large and strong reaction amongst the people.

Large quantities of supporters of President Park Geun-hye demonstrated in the capital, and many were weeping and furious. Police tried to block the thoroughfares to the courthouse with buses.

A man in his 70’s fell from one of the police buses and was bleeding heavily from his head when he was taken to the hospital. He was pronounced dead about 13:50 local time. Shortly afterwards, a message came in that another protester had died. The police did not have any further details regarding the death.

Thousands of Park supporters screamed and beat against the police when it became known that the court unanimously had advocated that the president be removed from office due to the corruption charges against her.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today