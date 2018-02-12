Two died in plane crash at Svolvær

Two people died when their small plane crashed into the sea at Svolvær on Sunday evening. The reason for the crash isn’t known.

The accident happened just after the plane took off from Svolvær airport, Helle, at 20.30.

The police in Nordland confirmed on Sunday night that the two persons aboard the plane had been killed. The police are working to confirm the identity of the persons, and to notify relatives.

The main emergency center of Northern Norway was notified of the accident five minutes after the aircraft took off. A rescue operation was initiated with a rescue boat, an ambulance helicopter from Evenes,and a Sea King helicopter from Bodø. The two fast-ferry vessels Trollfjord and Nordkapp (who were in the area) were also notified and were ready to participate in the rescue work.

At 20.48, a rescue boat from the airport found two persons in the sea.

Lifeboat, ‘Sundt Flyer’, stationed in Svolvær, arrived at the accident site within a short space of time. The two people who were in the sea were picked up by the crew on the rescue boat, and transported to Svolvær.

Svolvær Airport Helle is located approximately 6 kilometres east of Svolvær, and is a short-distance airport, from which Widerøe has regular flights to Bodø, Andenes and Oslo. In addition, it is used by private, small aircraft.

Communications advisor, Lasse André Vangstein, of Avinor, who own the airport, informed NTB news that the Norwegian Aviation Commission had been notified of the accident.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today