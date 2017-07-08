Two to hospital after a knife episode in Oslo

Two men are sent to Ullevål hospital after a violent knife episode in the Sinsen District of Oslo, one of them with stab wounds to the neck.

– There has been an episode in Sinsenveien where we got a message about a brawl possibly including the use of a knife, according to a distant observer, says Operations Manager Cathrine Sylju in the Oslo Police District to NTB.

Not life threatening

Furthermore, she states that the police quickly came to the scene and gained control of two people. One of them turned out to have been stabbed in the throat. Both were transported to Ullevål Hospital, where health personnel assessed the amount of injury.

– I did not have the impression that it was life-threatening, but getting a knife in the throat is serious. We have filed a case and will investigate this further, says the Operations Manager.

The police do not think there were more involved in the incident than the two, who are believed to have argued between themselves.

