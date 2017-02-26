Two hospitalised after a fight in Oslo

Two people were taken to hospital, and two arrested after a brawl at Sinsen in Oslo early on Sunday morning. The fight happened on Sinsenveien and police investigations were made at the scene.

‘We received notification of a brawl and hurried to the place. The fight ended when police arrived, and several people disappeared.Therefore, we still don’t know exactly how many people were involved’, said the operations manager, Marita Aune of Oslo police.

Belts and other objects were used during the fray. Aune can’t comment on the age of those arrested, or whether they had been questioned, but confirmed that all involved in the fight were men.

The extent of the injuries to the two men taken to hospital are not known.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today