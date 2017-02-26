Two Lithuanian defendants deny axe murder in Stjørdal

The prosecution are attempting to rely on strong forensic evidence in the trial against two Lithuanian citizens who are charged with the murder of their compatriot, Algimantas Ribokas (23).

Ribokas was found dead on a bonfire in a clearing in Lånke Stjordal on July the 9th last year.

During a night-time revel, where copious amounts of alcohol were consumed, a fight occurred. According to the indictment, the 23-year-old was lying on his stomach on a bench and was struck several times in the neck with an axe.

Ribokas was dead by the time police arrived at the scene at 04:30 at night. Four Lithuanian men were arrested and charged, but two were released and checked out of the case.

After a total of 170 hours of questioning, no-one admitted to having killed Ribokas.

In the indictment, which was taken on the 31st of January this year, it was pointed out the 29-year-old acted like an ax murderer. He is charged with manslaughter. A 33-year-old is charged with complicity to murder. He should have taken the axe and

stopped the severe violence.

‘We have no confession in the sense that someone has explained what happened, so that the sequence of events is clear. Thus, the forensic evidence is important to the case’, said District Attorney, Jarle Wikdal. He is the prosecutor in the two-week trial, which begins in Inntøndelag District Court on Tuesday.

According to Stjørdalen Blad newspaper, the trail of blood analysis made by Kripos showed that the accused 29-year-old was the most active, and was positioned closest to Algimantas Ribokas when the deadly incident occurred.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today