Two Lithuanians charged with BMW thefts

Police believe the two Lithuanians in December last year stole equipment from a number of BMW cars in the Oslo area. The trial will begin against the two in Oslo District Court on Monday.

The men aged 22 and 23 years old are charged with 21 cases of theft of different BMWs.

The two are accused of stealing equipment such as airbags, digital dashboards, steering wheel and navigation systems from cars at different addresses in Oslo, Bærum, Asker, Lier and Drammen.

The Lithuanians are charged with gross theft and a paragraph in the Penal Code, which also states that they are involved in the activities of an organized crime group.

The thefts these 2 were behind according to the police took place during the period from 4 to 16 December last year. The men were arrested in Sandefjord and charged just before Christmas last year after a comprehensive police investigation.

“Both are Lithuanian citizens and were on their way to Lithuania when they were arrested,” said police commissioner Stig Vasbø from the Oslo police district at the time.

The police collaborated with both the insurance company If and BMW Norway during the investigation.

The police stated in connection with this case that they believe the stolen equipment often ends up in Eastern Europe.

