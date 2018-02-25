Two lost their driver’s licenses after driving on the slalom trail at Tromsø

The police in Troms have confiscated the driver’s licenses fof two drivers in their late teens. Both were arrested for driving on the slalom trail at the Tromsø ski resort.

The police first notified of the incident at 01.15 on Saturday night.

‘’They have driven inside the area of the resort, up and down. But even though it’s hard, I can’t imagine how they’d gotten so far,” said operations manager,Roy Tore Meyer, of Tromsø Police Station to NTB news.

Head of the resort, Rune Kufsaas, said he was ‘’very surprised’’ when he heard about the incident.

“That’s not what the resort should be used for,” he explained.

He stated that they themselves had not conceded that they were driving in the resort on Saturday night. However, it is not uncommon for cars to enter the area,and the car park is popular for stunt driving.

“But I had never thought that anyone could drive up the hill,” said Kufaas, adding that it is forbidden to enter the facility after closing time.

There is no suspicion that the two teens were drunk when they performed the stunt. Both of them, however, lost their driver’s licenses, the police reported.

“Criminal proceedings are also being undertaken’’, wrote the police on Twitter.

