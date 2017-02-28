Two men arrested for threatening behaviour at reception center in Snåsa

Two men were arrested at a reception center in Snåsa in Nord-Trøndelag after having behaved threateningly with a knife.

Both men are in their 20s and they were intoxicated, said Trøndelag Police on Twitter. The incident occurred at Finsås reception center at 00.40 on Tuesday.

Several people said that they had been threatened, one of them with a knife, or a screwdriver.

It is unclear what happened, and police explained it was to do with language problems. Police are bringing criminal charges against the two men.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today