Two men back in court for stabbing an Imam in Oslo

Yesterday began the appeal case of two men who were prosecuted and sentenced for attacking an Imam with a knife outside of a mosque in Greenland in Oslo in the summer of 2014.

The Imam suffered life threatening injuries and ended up in hospital after the attack.

Both two men denied involvement and guilt when the case was dealt back in 2016 by the Oslo District Court but they were not believed. They admitted having been in Grønland at the time, but refused that it was them who attacked the Imam.

Oslo District Court sentenced the two to prison for four years. They have appealed the verdict due to lack of evidence under the charges.

The appeals trial starter from the January 8 through the 16th in the Borgarting Court of Appeals.

