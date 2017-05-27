Two men charged for almost 30 cabin burglaries

Two men have been charged for 27 cabin burglaries in Trysil, and 21 in the Våler district. The men, in their 20’s, were arrested in early February after the police in Solør found large amounts of stolen goods in the basement of the residence of one of the men, reported NRK news.

The Solør man has been charged with 27 cabin burglaries, and eight burglary attempts. The other man was charged with 21 cabin burglaries,and 5 attempted burglaries. Both are also charged with receiving stolen goods, but are pleading not guilty to the accusation.

The items stolen from the cabins were varied, ranging from tools to candy.

The burglaries occurred between September 2016 and January this year.

The police also have a large number of items that they haven’t been able to trace back to any specific owners, and they’ve called for people whose cabins were burgled in the areas affected to contact them.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today