Two men charged with terrorism

Two men who probably came as asylum seekers from Syria in 2015 and 2016 are charged with association with terrorism.

The men were arrested in central and western Norway. After what the NRK knows, there is information they gave themselves during the asylum process, which is the background for the charges.

– I can confirm that the PST this autumn has arrested two people in two different cases. They are charged with violations of terrorist laws, says communications director Trond Hugubakken in PST to NRK.

The men, who are in their thirties, came to Norway in 2015 and 2016, and the cases are not related to each other. Attorney Brynjar Meling is the defender of the man arrested in central Norway. He believes there is talk of a misunderstanding.

– He has not recognized culpability and believes he has an explanation for this. He is collaborating so that the PST can check him out of the case, Meling says.

PST does not believe that men came to Norway with the intention of conducting terrorist actions here.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today