Two Norwegian activists expelled from Morocco during Western Sahara visit

Two Norwegian activists have been deported from the Western Sahara, and told to leave Morocco immediately. They are part of an entourage of 59 Norwegians who have encountered problems in Western Sahara.

According to the Norwegian Support Committee for Western Sahara, the two men are at the airport in Casablanca after having been expelled from Western Sahara.

One of them is traveling on behalf of the Norwegian Church Aid (NCA) youth organization, Changemaker, and the other traveled to the region on their own initiative.

‘They are two of a total of 59 Norwegian activists who traveled to visit Western Sahara to meet other political activists in recent days.

All have encountered problems with the Moroccan authorities, but these two were not only thrown out of Western Sahara, but also from Morocco altogether’, said the leader of the support committee, Erik Hagen, to the news channel, NTB.

‘I’ve been doing this for 20-30 years, and never experienced anything like this’, he added.

Western Sahara lies between Morocco, Algeria and Mauritania. The region has been occupied by Morocco since 1975.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today