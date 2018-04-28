Two Norwegian women jailed in Dubai

Two women from Trøndelag have been imprisoned in Dubai for ten days. The reason for imprisonment is still unknown.

The women, who are in the mid 20’s, have been in custody in Dubai for one week and three days, reports NRK.

The families are receiving consular assistance from the Norwegian authorities. In addition, they have hired a lawyer who is helping them. According to the family, the two young women have been arrested together with several other foreigners.

“We do not know why they are in police custody. This is a desperate situation,” says the father of one of the two women. No case has been opened in the matter at this time.

According to VG press contact Guri Solberg from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs acknowledges that two Norwegian citizens are detained in the United Arab Emirates. Solberg says that they are not going to give any further details in the case, nor can they confirm the gender and age of the prisoners.

To the NRK, Ambassador Jens Eikaas says that one of the embassy staff members has met the women in prison.

